Citizen Advocates launched another significant project in Malone Tuesday as agency workers, local officials and other stakeholders broke ground on what will become a behavioral health urgent care center, replacing the agency’s crisis center on the campus of the Alice Hyde Medical Center.
The clinic, 125 Finney Blvd., will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. James D. Button, president and CEO of Citizen Advocates, said the center will have a wider focus than just mental health, and will be openly accessible to anyone in the community who needs help.
“It’s not even about mental health, it’s not even about addiction,” Button said. “If you’re down on your luck, or you need a little support, or you need a leg up, Citizen Advocates is here for you day or night, holidays or otherwise. No appointment. No referral. No red tape.”
He thanked Malone Mayor Andrea M. Dumas for her support, as well as county, town and village officials. He also praised the partnership with Alice Hyde that made the crisis center a reality five years ago.
“When a municipality and a private entity, such as Citizen Advocates, join arms, anything is achievable,” Button said. “We firmly believe that a win for Citizen Advocates in a win for our community, a win for our county, and a win for the North Country.”
Joe Keegan, chair of the Franklin County community services board and president of North Country Community College, said the center will be a welcome and necessary addition to the Malone community.
“This is an example of something I think Franklin County does very well,” Keegan said. “When communities act based on their values, good things happen. We know that in the last several years mental health needs, and in particular youth mental health needs, have really skyrocketed, and this in an innovative response.”
He lauded Citizen Advocates for its action to better serve the needs of the community.
“Kudos to you, and to the larger community that will benefit from your efforts,” Keegan added.
Suzanne Lavigne, Franklin County director of community services, said the behavioral health clinic will be a valuable addition to a community that needs it.
“This will be another step forward for Franklin County,” Lavigne said. “This will allow people to remain here in the community and get those services they need to stabilize.”
She said the clinic on the Alice Hyde campus required a guardian for anyone younger than 18 seeking respite services, and the new behavioral health clinic will change all that.
“What we know about respite is oftentimes the youth and the parent need some time away from one another to allow for stability to occur,” Lavigne said. “This is significant, this is great work.”
The new center will occupy the space previously held by Citizen Advocates administration workers, after those operations were moved to Creighton Road earlier this year. Work is ongoing in the building and officials hope to be open by the end of the year. Until then, services will continue to be provided at the agency’s crisis center on the Alice Hyde Medical Center campus in Malone.
In his address prior at the groundbreaking, Button said his agency remains committed to finding cutting edge solutions to problems in North Country communities.
“We’re gathered here today to break ground on a new state-of-the-art treatment facility that we refer to as a behavioral health urgent care,” he said. “We also have state-of-the-art treatment centers either in operation or in the middle of construction in Ogdensburg and Watertown. We are intertwined with our community,”
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, said he was impressed with the ongoing growth of Citizen Advocates — with Tuesday’s groundbreaking, ongoing construction at Harison Place and the agency’s work in communities across the North Country.
“Citizen Advocates has become such an integrated part of our community,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, Citizen Advocates is a human service organization. They’re here for the people in the community. Providing those services without limitations is what people in need have to have, and that’s what Citizen Advocates is providing. It comes down to providing human services to people when they’re most in need.”
Paul Hick, who manages the crisis center and will reprise the same role at the behavioral health clinic, said he and his staff are excited about the change.
“We’ll be able to do more. It speaks to Citizen Advocates’ cutting edge on treatment and service provision,” Hick said. “It’s an exciting agency to work for.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.