Urgent care center in works

From left, Citizen Advocates board member Dallas Sutton, Franklin County community services board chair Joe Keegan, Citizen Advocates CEO James Button, Assemblyman Billy Jones, Franklin County director of community services Suzanne Lavigne, Malone mayor Andrea M. Dumas, Bernie Brown of Beardsley Architects and Engineers, and Pat Murnane II of Murnane Building Contractors break ground for Citizen Advocatess’ behavioral health urgent care center Tuesday in Malone. Trevor Buchanan/Malone Telegram

Citizen Advocates launched another significant project in Malone Tuesday as agency workers, local officials and other stakeholders broke ground on what will become a behavioral health urgent care center, replacing the agency’s crisis center on the campus of the Alice Hyde Medical Center.

The clinic, 125 Finney Blvd., will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. James D. Button, president and CEO of Citizen Advocates, said the center will have a wider focus than just mental health, and will be openly accessible to anyone in the community who needs help.

