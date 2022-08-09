WATERTOWN — Construction has begun on Citizen Advocates’ mental health urgent care facility on State Street, with the official groundbreaking hosted outside the former Great American grocery store on Tuesday morning.
Officials from the Malone-based health and human services company, the city of Watertown, Jefferson County and state legislature were in attendance, lauding the company for bringing what they all said is much needed mental health care to the region.
Citizen Advocates CEO James D. Button said the facility will provide behavioral health care across a range of categories, including addiction, mental illness, crisis services and disabilities. Clinicians, nurses, pharmacists and more will staff the site 24/7. Referrals will not be required for patients to receive treatment.
“We’re open 24/7, 365,” Mr. Button said. “Two in the morning, that’s OK. Christmas Eve, that’s OK. We are here for you day in and day out.”
Work to transform the former Great American grocery store into a state-of-the-art medical clinic will take time. Mr. Button said the company is anticipating an official opening date in the spring.
It will be the latest in a string of similar facilities opened by Citizen Advocates across the north country. While this will be its first facility in Jefferson County, the company has maintained a presence in Franklin, St. Lawrence, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties.
In April, the latest mental health urgent care opened in Ogdensburg, and Mr. Button said since then the company has hired more than 20 new employees and the clinic treats over 20 patients daily.
“Our case loads are strong and growing as people learn about this level of care, which we like to refer to as not quite hospital, not quite home,” he said.
Citizen Advocates purchased the property at 650 State St. on Jan 20 for $625,000, according to city property records. Mr. Button said the company plans to invest more than $4 million on top of that purchase price.
“We are taking it upon ourselves, have raised this capital, because we just believe that this service will not only fill a much-needed void, but it saves lives,” he said.
To staff a 24/7 medical clinic of any type requires staffing, and medical staff are in short supply nationwide. Mr. Button said his team is always thinking of ways to recruit more staff, and is taking steps to make Citizen Advocates an attractive place to work.
“Our focus on recruitment talks about what we can do to support clinicians, therapists, advance practice providers and physicians,” he said. “We focus not only on providing a competitive wage, but a wining culture.’
Mr. Button said Citizen Advocates has worked to develop a respect between staff and its administration, and the company leadership focuses on taking care of the staff.
“We let that come through not only in the things that we say but in the things that we do,” he said.
