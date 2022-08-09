WATERTOWN — Construction has begun on Citizen Advocates’ mental health urgent care facility on State Street, with the official groundbreaking hosted outside the former Great American grocery store on Tuesday morning.

Officials from the Malone-based health and human services company, the city of Watertown, Jefferson County and state legislature were in attendance, lauding the company for bringing what they all said is much needed mental health care to the region.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.