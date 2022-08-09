MALONE — Citizen Advocates on Monday announced the expansion of health insurance coverage for active and retired members of the military and their families in need of mental health and addiction prevention, treatment and recovery services.

The Malone-based health company’s clinics and recovery centers across the north country are now accepting TRICARE, CHAMPVA, VA Community Care Network and TRICARE for Life plans covering service members and their families, and others registered in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System.

