Citizen Advocates offers counseling at Massena school

MASSENA — J.W. Leary Junior High School will be offering mental health counseling for students after the New York State Office of Mental Health approved services by Citizen Advocates.
“Citizen Advocates has successfully provided these services for the last two years at the high school and subsequently applied to expand their role to the junior high,” Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
Mr. Brady said services will begin the week of Feb. 22, on Tuesdays from 8 to 10 a.m. at the high school and 10 a.m. to noon and at the junior high, and Wednesdays from 8 to 10 a.m. at the junior high and 10 a.m. to noon at the high school.
“They try to do it during their free time, and students do not need to leave the building for their appointments. Now we can have that service right in the school. We greatly value this partnership with Citizen Advocates, particularly during these anxious times,” he said.
The in-school mental health counseling is one of several initiatives started by the district this year as the pandemic continues. Through a partnership with the Akwesasne Holistic Life Foundation, the district also participates in a Mindfulness program, a type of meditation in which a person focuses on being intensely aware of what they’re sensing and feeling in the moment, without interpretation or judgment.
Practicing mindfulness involves breathing methods, guided imagery, and other practices to relax the body and mind and help reduce stress.
“The partnerships that have been created through Community Schools have been incredible. (Community Schools Director Kristin Colarusso-Martin) has done a wonderful job with each of these initiatives. We welcome the support for our students,” Mr. Brady said.
Citizen Advocates was founded in 1975 as a work program for individuals with a need for development and behavioral health support. Originally, 12 employees served 50 individuals. Today, the organization employes 750 health professionals and support staff who provide a broad range of services to 6,500 individuals on an annual basis.
The services include developmental disability, mental health and substance abuse prevention, treatment and recovery services throughout St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties. Citizen Advocates has an office on Phillips Street in Massena.
Citizen Advocates officials said Monday that they had received a $4 million grant “for the expanded delivery of comprehensive services through an innovative program designed to focus on treatment needs for individuals with serious mental health and addiction issues.”
The grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration allows Citizen Advocates to expand its Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic program into St. Lawrence County. Citizen Advocates currently operates a CCBHC demonstration program through its clinic in Malone, where it delivers a full array of services to support individuals with a severe or chronic mental health and addiction diagnoses.
The grant will provide for building those critical components of a CCBHC, which includes hiring of peer specialists, individuals who have a lived experience with mental health or addiction; targeted case managers to connect individuals with services beyond the clinic, such as housing or job training; and psychiatric rehabilitation specialists that focus on the social and independent living skills needed for those who are in recovery.
In addition, the funding will be used to establish a comprehensive array of programs and services, such as 24/7 crisis care, that are required to operate as a CCBHC.
