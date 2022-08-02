WATERTOWN — City officials have received a few recent complaints about homeless people sleeping overnight in the J.B Wise parking lot pavilion.
City Council members have heard that homeless people have been seen sleeping on picnic tables and that hypodermic needles have been found around the pavilion in the downtown parking lot.
The subject came up during Monday night’s council meeting about residents expressing concerns over the situation.
Council members didn’t make any decisions about what should be done, although they initially expressed concern about possible drug activity occurring and whether police patrols should be used to check on the pavilion.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said homelessness is complex.
“It just shows you that it’s more and more an issue in the city,” He said. “And they’ll have to go some place else.”
They briefly talked about passing an ordinance to close the pavilion for public use at night. City parks are closed at night.
When he was involved in the Saturday morning farmers market a few years ago, Mr. Mix said he remembered seeing homeless people in the pavilion in the morning who picked up their belongings, went into the restrooms and then left.
On Monday, a local property manager met with Mr. Mix to talk about people breaking into vacant buildings in the city and leaving hypodermic needles behind.
Dawn M. Cole, president and CEO of United Way of Northern New York who co-chairs a county homelessness steering committee, had seen people hanging around the pavilion early in the morning, so she suspects that they are homeless.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” she said.
During summer months, homelessness becomes more visible because there are more homeless people trying to find some place to sleep at night.
Mental health issues and drug addiction have increased during the pandemic, causing more people to become homeless, she said.
The community needs to look at “a number of different remedies” to combat homelessness, she said.
The homelessness steering community was formed after the issue came to the fore last summer when an apartment building at 661 Factory St. was condemned, leaving tenants living in tents on the property.
There are three local projects in the works that would help homeless people.
Transitional Living of Northern New York is opening a temporary housing facility in the former Angel’s Inn at 518 Pine St.
Transitional Living Services Executive Director Maureen P. Cean hopes to open that 18-bed facility in December. The organization still must acquire furnishings for the facility and hire a staff, she said.
A group also has proposed a homeless facility to help people find a place to stay on a nightly basis. Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or WARM, has started raising money for its facility.
The group is hosting a benefit concert on Aug. 20 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Transitional Living, Neighbors of Watertown and CREDO Community Center are working on a $2.5 million project that would construct 30 other units for homeless people.
