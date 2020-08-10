OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s Richard E. Winter Cancer Center has announced the addition of oncology care at Waddington Health Center, 4 Montgomery Heights, and its Canton Health Center, 39 West Main St. Appointments can be made by calling 315-393-2314. Dr. Alka Srivastava, board-certified in medical oncology, is seeing new oncology patients and oncology follow-up patients at these two locations.
The Winter Cancer Center is the only cancer program in the region recognized for exceptional, collaborative cancer care by both the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons and the American College of Radiology. The Winter Cancer Center has received a three-year accreditation and designation as a Center of Excellence by the CoC. Only one in four hospitals in the United States is accredited by the CoC.
