OGDENSBURG — A proposal to make Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center a critical access hospital would mean no changes to the services it provides or its workforce but a reorganization of what the hospital will be in the future, according to CEO Richard A. Duvall.
In June, Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center announced that a certificate of need had been submitted to the state Department of Health in order to create a 25-bed critical access hospital at Claxton-Hepburn.
A critical access hospital is a federal designation that is created for rural hospitals to ensure the delivery of quality care while allowing for greater financial stability through higher reimbursement rates. Carthage Area Hospital has been a critical access hospital since 2014.
“For critical access hospitals, the real difference is the designation on billing methodology. Currently, Claxton-Hepburn is designated a sole community hospital. As a sole community hospital that then steps down into how you are reimbursed from various insurance companies,” Duvall said. “Critical access does the same thing, it steps down into how you are reimbursed.”
The change in reimbursement rates, according to the CEO, would positively impact the hospital with between $7 million and $10 million a year, giving CHMC some financial stability.
Duvall described the move to a critical access hospital as a reorganization of CHMC and its various services which was previously known as the St. Lawrence Health Alliance. Now it will be called Northstar.
The reorganization, approved unanimously by the hospital’s board of directors, is significant, but will not change the level of care, the services CHMC provides or the number of employees, according to Duvall.
“What is Claxton-Hepburn today, would be a standalone behavioral health hospital,” he said. “In that hospital, we will have 40 mental health beds. So that will be the mental health care, the same we have today.”
Out of those 40 mental health beds, 28 will be for adults and the other 12 for children and adolescents.
The hospital itself would become a critical access hospital and only be able to hold 25 acute care beds, down from the 87 it currently has. The other difference is that a critical access hospital would be able to have three separate units, of up to 10 beds each.
“The actual level of care is no different, no different than what we provide today,” Duvall said, adding that they are proposing 25 beds, a 10-bed observations unit and a future addition of 10 mental health beds, all partnered with Carthage Area Hospital. A reduction in the number of beds will be required.
“Currently today, we have 87 acute care beds not including the mental health unit side. So we need to reduce that 87 number to a point that gets us 25 plus the 10 observation beds,” Duvall said. “So we are going to reduce our maternity unit from the size it is today (8 beds) to two beds and our ICU unit (10 beds) to six beds.”
While it may seem severe, Duvall said that the number of beds proposed fits into the number of patients coming into the hospital per day.
“The reason we have come up with these numbers is we have looked at historical data for the last decade. Our average daily census in this hospital, excluding mental health, is between 25 and 30 patients a day. And that’s everything — ICU, OB and other inpatient stays,” Duvall said.
There will be no reductions in staff because the current staff of 765 are taking care of the 25 to 30 patients a day already, as well as providing other services, according to Duvall. He added that he believes staff are fearful due to layoffs over the last decade at CHMC
“Today our hospital is staffed for 25 to 30 patients,” he said. “If you think about it logically, you got the same square footage, you got the same number of beds, you have the same number of patients, you have the same clinics. How are we going to do that with fewer people?”
Another aspect of the reorganization that is important, according to Duvall, is that it will protect its retirees.
“The reason why this is important compared to the other options we’ve evaluated, is to protect all of our retirees. There are 742 people on our pension plan. So this option protects those 742 people,” he said.
A review of CHMC’s certificate of need is expected to take several months. Duvall said that the hospital is preparing a community forum in the near future for anyone to stop in and ask questions about the changes taking place.
While CHMC has looked at a number of partners, including hospitals in Rochester, and is open to discussions that would help with the financial conditions of the Ogdensburg hospital, Duvall said that the reorganization is what is best for the services and workforce at Claxton-Hepburn.
“This option preserves the services and the jobs and protects the retirees,” Duvall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.