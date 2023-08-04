Critical access beds sought for Claxton

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — A proposal to make Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center a critical access hospital would mean no changes to the services it provides or its workforce but a reorganization of what the hospital will be in the future, according to CEO Richard A. Duvall.

In June, Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center announced that a certificate of need had been submitted to the state Department of Health in order to create a 25-bed critical access hospital at Claxton-Hepburn.

Claxton change a benefit, CEO says

Duvall
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.