OGDENSBURG — Kelley M. Tiernan, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s chief financial officer since 2011, has been replaced by an interim CFO, according to the hospital’s President and Chief Executive Officer Richard A. Duvall.
The hiring of an interim CFO is part of a restructuring that began earlier this year, Mr. Duvall said.
“Our long-term goal is to find efficiencies,” Mr. Duvall said of the changes to the accounting department.
The interim CFO will help evaluate the position and explore the potential of a combined accounting department with one of the hospital’s affiliate partners, Mr. Duvall said.
In March, the hospital laid off three high-level managers. In April, nearly 70 workers were furloughed as the hospital adjusted to the loss of elective services under the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic. In July, about 34 positions were eliminated.
“While we have worked hard to limit the scope of this reduction, even one job lost is too many, and we regret this action has become necessary,” Mr. Duvall said of the July layoffs. “Claxton is one of the largest employers in the area, and we will remain a driving force. Our focus will continue to be on serving the healthcare needs of the north country as we rise to meet the fiscal challenges presented to us.”
Mr. Duvall said the hospital is making every effort to retain employees by offering them modified positions, or finding them available positions at Claxton-Hepburn’s affiliate partners, River Hospital and Carthage Area Hospital.
Claxton-Hepburn has roughly 800 employees.
