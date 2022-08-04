POTSDAM — A doctor from Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, will be discussing the use of medical cannabis to raise awareness about the alternative treatment.
Dr. Noah Zuker is offering a free community talk at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at the Ives Park gazebo in Potsdam.
“The event will consist of an informal information session about medical cannabis use in the north country followed by a question-and-answer session for community members,” said Amanda Hitterman, CHMC’s executive director of marketing and community relations. “The purpose is to raise awareness about this alternative medicine treatment in the community.”
Dr. Zuker will be discussing the medicinal use of cannabis, his medical cannabis clinic, answer questions about cannabis and clear up misconceptions about cannabis use and misuse.
“If you have questions about medical cannabis use, this is a great way to get accurate information from a trained professional,” Ms. Hitterman said. “We aren’t promoting a specific dispensary or provider but trying to inform about the true modern medical applications cannabis can have.”
Dr. Zuker, who practices all aspects of general surgery and endoscopy, also sees patients at his clinic for alternative medicine treatments, such as cannabis.
“Patients require a referral typically from primary care; any patient is accepted for discussion,” Dr. Zuker said. “We are available to discuss if a patient is not satisfied or has exhausted orthodox options.”
Among those patients, Dr. Zuker said he has seen great success in cannabis treatments.
“On average, I see about 20 patients per clinic,” he said. “The most common reasons people come to this clinic are chronic pain and sleep issues that do not respond to traditional treatments. We have great success in treating these issues and offering patients relief. We hope this raises awareness and reduces the stigma of this safe alternative medical treatment.”
Those who attend the talk are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to sit on. A tent will be provided in the event of rain.
For more information, contact Claxton-Hepburn’s community relations department at 315-713-5251.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.