Claxton-Hepburn doctor to discuss medical cannabis

Dr. Noah Zuker

POTSDAM — A doctor from Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, will be discussing the use of medical cannabis to raise awareness about the alternative treatment.

Dr. Noah Zuker is offering a free community talk at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at the Ives Park gazebo in Potsdam.

