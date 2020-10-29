OGDENSBURG — In recognition of November’s Diabetes Awareness Month, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s Rev. Thomas T. Patterson Wound Healing Center, a member of the Healogics network, is participating in Healogics’ National Diabetes Awareness Campaign, from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31.
The Wound Healing Center will dedicate the week to educating the local community about the importance of awareness, early intervention, and specialized care for diabetes-related chronic wounds, like diabetic foot ulcers. Local team members will also visit physicians in surrounding areas to provide important information to help at-risk patients living with diabetes.
Timely detection of any wound and proper education can reduce the risk of amputations, improve the quality of life, enable better treatment options when wounds are discovered, and avoid complications, such as infections, amputations, and decreased quality of life.
An estimated 30.3 million people in the United States (9.4 percent of the population) have diabetes, including 7.2 million unaware they are living with the disease. The percentage of adults with diabetes increases with age, reaching a high of 25.2 percent among those aged 65 or older. In addition to age, risk factors for diabetes include diet, activity level, obesity, and heredity. High blood sugar levels, poor circulation, immune system issues, nerve damage, and infection may contribute to a diabetic foot ulcer.
With American’s diabetic population expected to double by 2030 nearly, communities must understand the risks and know the facts associated with diabetic foot ulcers. Approximately 25 percent of people living with diabetes will develop a foot ulcer, including the 2 million suffering from one right now. As many as 40 percent of those with a healed diabetic foot ulcer will develop a new ulcer within a year. An estimated 14 to 24 percent of people with foot ulcers will experience an amputation. Diabetes is the leading cause of limb loss, accounting for 65,000 amputations annually. Of the patients who have undergone one amputation, 55 percent will require amputation on the second leg. An amputation results in decreased quality of life, increased medical costs, and a significantly higher risk of mortality. Within two to three years of amputation, nearly fifty percent of patients will die.
Early detection and intervention can help to mitigate the possibility of limb loss. The RTTPWHC recommends the following to help prevent diabetic foot ulcers: stop smoking immediately, get a comprehensive food examination each time you visit your healthcare provider (at least four times a year), do daily self-inspections of your feet, or have a family member perform the inspection, regularly care for your feet, including cleaning toenails, and taking care of corns and calluses, choose supportive, proper footwear (shoes and socks), and take steps to improve circulation such as eating healthier and exercising regularly.
Proper wound care is imperative to healing diabetic foot ulcers. Contact CHMC’s RTTPWHC, to learn more about diabetic foot ulcers 315-394-0426.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.