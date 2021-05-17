OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is continuing to require masks be worn at all of its facilities.
Hospital administrators made the announcement Monday, as the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 grows and the state lifts additional pandemic guidelines.
“Places like hospitals, nursing homes and correctional facilities have a higher risk of transmission with people coming in from the outside,” CHMC Medical Director Dr. Michael Seidman said. “If infection were brought in from the outside, it could have rapid and severe consequences. We want to protect our patients and our visitors, and masks can help us do that.”
