OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center provides a variety of wellness and preventive programs, and most are free, thanks to grants and our partners.
— Diabetes Prevention Program – DPP: This free sixteen-week prevention program developed by the CDC, in conjunction with the ADA, focuses on progressive lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Anybody interested in lasting weight loss, and not a fad diet, should join the program.
— Diabetes Self-Management Program – (DSMP): This free six-week workshop is for people with type 2 diabetes. It teaches the skills and supports participants with the needed day-to-day management of diabetes and to maintain and increase life’s activities.
— Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME): Our Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist offer individual counseling to help patients learn to manage their condition by focusing on disease process, medications, lifestyle modification, nutrition counseling, monitoring, prevention, risk reduction, and coping.
This service does require a referral and is associated with a fee that is covered by most health insurance.
— Chronic Disease Self-Management Program – (CDSMP): This free six-week workshop is for people with chronic conditions that together develop the skills needed in the day-to-day management of their conditions to maintain and increase life’s activities.
— Tobacco Cessation Treatment Program: This free program offers free individual tobacco cessation counseling. Counseling address the physiology of nicotine addiction, behavioral and pharmacotherapy options for quitting, and setting up a quit plan.
— Ongoing Free Cancer Screenings: Claxton-Hepburn offers free breast cancer, colon cancer, and lung cancer screenings to uninsured or underinsured individuals.
— $99 Lung Cancer Screening: This is for patients that may not want to go through their insurance or may not meet all the screening guidelines but should be screened based on other health factors.
— Free Skin Cancer Screening: A free skin cancer screening is held annually at all of our areas Health Centers.
— Free Hernia Screenings: Are offered twice a year.
For more information about these programs, call 315-713-5251 or visit www.claxtonhepburn.org.
