OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s Dr. Dhruv Modi recently achieved his certification in Brain Injury Medicine, and is ready to offer a higher level of service to our community.
Brain Injury Medicine (BIM) addresses the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and management of individuals with varying severity levels of brain injury such as traumatic brain injury, stroke, CNS neoplasms, anoxic brain injury and other brain disorders.
BIM specialists are focused on the treatment of related medical, physical, psychosocial and vocational disabilities and complications during the lifetime of a patient with Brain Injury.
