OGDENSBURG — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a time where Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center joins the nation to pause and recognize and celebrate breast cancer survivors, as well as the scientific and medical advances in the diagnoses and treatment of breast cancer. It is also a time of remembrance for those that have died from breast cancer.
This year’s theme is “Give Hope. Save Lives.”
During the month, CHMC will host Go Pink activities throughout the organization, such as a Go Pink Day, and pink mask day, to raise awareness of the importance of breast cancer screening, and to promote treatment and survivorship.
The hospital will also be highlighting its breast health services.
At the Breast Health Center, they offer routine breast cancer screenings with 3D digital mammography machines. In addition to mammography, they can also offer breast ultrasound, breast MRI and biopsy. If a screening mammogram doesn’t show an area of concern but patients would still like to know more about breast cancer, there is an assessment program to help understand risks.
Some genetic factors that can lead to a breast cancer diagnosis are gender, age, race, family history, personal health history, menstrual and reproductive history, certain genome changes, dense breast tissue. Personal risk factors include lack of physical activity, poor diet, being overweight or obese, consuming alcohol, radiation to the chest, and combined hormone replacement therapy.
The National Breast Cancer Foundation reports that In 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. as well as 48,530 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. This year, an estimated 42,170 women will die from breast cancer in the U.S., and one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.
With early detection and up-to-date cancer treatments, the NBCF states that 64% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage, for which the five-year survival rate is 99%. There are over 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.
