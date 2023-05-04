Hospital staff in Ogdensburg join service union

The entrance to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, 214 King St., Ogdensburg. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — More than 60 workers at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, including phlebotomists, ultrasound technologists, respiratory therapists and others voted earlier this week to join the 1199SEIU

A press release issued Thursday by 1199 SEIU (Service Employees International Union) stated that the vote took place on Tuesday and 62 workers voted “overwhelmingly” to join 1199 SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East. The health care union’s website states that it has more than 450,000 members in New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Florida and Washington, D.C.

