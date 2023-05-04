OGDENSBURG — More than 60 workers at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, including phlebotomists, ultrasound technologists, respiratory therapists and others voted earlier this week to join the 1199SEIU
A press release issued Thursday by 1199 SEIU (Service Employees International Union) stated that the vote took place on Tuesday and 62 workers voted “overwhelmingly” to join 1199 SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East. The health care union’s website states that it has more than 450,000 members in New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Florida and Washington, D.C.
“Workers from the Claxton-Hepburn respiratory, radiology and medical lab, including Phlebotomists, Ultrasound Technologists, Respiratory Therapists, MRI Technologists, and others will join the 200 existing 1199SEIU members at the hospital,” the release stated.
1199SEIU staff administrative organizer Helen Wallis welcomed the new members to the union.
“It’s exciting for new members to join those we currently represent at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. The energy around this campaign was contagious and we hope it will continue to grow in our region,” Ms. Wallis said.
Jodi Lachenauer, a Senior Pathology Specimen Processor for 10 years, said she voted “for fairness.”
“During COVID we processed every test and went unnoticed and unappreciated. Now, with our union we will have a voice on the job and the raises we deserve,” Ms. Lachenauer stated in the release.
Radiology technologist Ashley Gonzalez said that she can now see her future at CHMC.
“I see my future here at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. Now that we have our union, we are excited for what is to come. My family relies on this hospital and all of the people here. We all want to see a bright and secure future here,” Ms. Gonzalez said.
The new union members will begin negotiations with the hospital in the near future.
