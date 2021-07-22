CANTON — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s Physical Therapy Clinic at the Canton Health Center, 39 W. Main St., Suite 2, Canton, is expanding the hours to Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The clinic offers one-on-one physical therapy treatment sessions with a focus on manual therapy, graded exercise, pain management and activity modification to improve function and progress toward patients’ goals.
Treatments include post-surgical rehab; dizziness and vertigo treatments; shoulder and upper extremity overuse and injuries; hip, knee, foot and ankle injuries; balance and gait training; back and neck pain; athletic injuries; and neurological conditions. Specialized training includes Personalized Blood Flow Restriction Therapy, or PBFRT, total joint replacement, shoulder rehabilitation and vestibular rehabilitation. Lymphedema therapy is also offered at this location on select days.
For more information about CHMC’s Rehab Services visit them on Facebook or the web at www.claxtonhepburn.org/rehabilitation. To schedule an appointment call their Rehab Services Department at 315-713-5660.
