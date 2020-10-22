OGDENSBURG — The Claxton-Hepburn Rehabilitation Services team celebrates National Physical Therapy Month, an annual opportunity to raise awareness about the many benefits of physical therapy. Physical therapy is a safe, effective alternative to opioids for the treatment of chronic pain conditions. This is also a time to celebrate the extraordinary work done by these professionals to restore and maintain function and improve people’s lives.
Part of the team’s celebrations includes honoring other local heroes. This year, the team chose to gift the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad with various snacks and treats.
“They do so much for our community,” Erica Durant, CHMC Director of Rehab Services said, “This is the least we can do to show our appreciation.”
