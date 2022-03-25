OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in early April will be opening its new Children’s Mental Health Unit, a program focusing on patients from 4 to 17 years old.
The new Children’s Mental Health Unit will augment the hospital’s current 28-bed inpatient Mental Health Unit. Children’s Mental Health will focus on patient- and family-centered care while utilizing evidence-based trauma-informed care.
“Children are often transferred out of the county to receive specialized psychiatric services due to the lack of availability,” said CHMC’s Director of the Children and Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit Sarah E. Gordinier. “This can cause a strain on families who may not easily be able to travel as well as may not be able to be as involved with their child’s care as they would like. CHMC is committed to meeting those needs of children requiring psychiatric services. The goal is to provide short-term stabilization and ensure that the children are returned to their communities while helping them stabilize and improve their overall well-being.”
Construction of the unit began in November 2020 and was completed in December 2021.
“The Children’s Mental Health Unit will be opening its doors to serve children and families on April 4,” Ms. Gordinier said. “As the county’s 9.39 hospital, I feel that we have a responsibility to the community to provide this much-needed service.”
Emergency admissions, which allow hospitals like CHMC to admit patients involuntarily if they present a danger to themselves or others, are governed by Section 9.39 of state Mental Hygiene Law.
The unit will be creating a team-approach program with individualized treatment plans. Ms. Gordinier noted that the unit is actively recruiting registered nurses, licensed master social workers, mental health workers and a pediatric psychiatrist.
“There has been a growing demand for child psychiatric services for a number of years,” Ms. Gordinier said. “These services are desperately needed not only in our county but throughout the nation. Due to the lack of bed availability in our area, children often wait several days in the emergency department waiting for bed availability. This creates not only a delay of treatment, but often an overflow of psychiatric patients within the emergency departments.”
“Improving our children’s mental health will help our community by providing our children the means to deal with the on-going challenges they face on a day to day basis,” she added. “This unit will help provide children and families with stabilization services as well as ensuring they are receiving continuing community services to help them be successful in their lives.”
