WADDINGTON — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s Waddington Health Center will be providing an open house to help celebrate Homecoming.
The open house will take place at the Waddington Health Center, located at 4 Montgomery Heights, on Aug. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m.
“We did close during COVID but now it’s completely reopened,” said Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Interim Executive Director of Marketing and Community Relations Amanda Hitterman. “Waddington sees patients ages two and up. It is a primary care provider and we do offer oncology services on Fridays.”
Waddington Health Center will be offering meet and greets, tours, free blood pressure screenings, BMI and body fast screenings, and assessments for diabetes, depression, stroke and substance disorders for adults.
“The Waddington Health Center will be offering a chance to meet the staff, Nikita Goliber, FNP-C, Ann Wilson, LPN, and Megan Norman, clinic coordinator, as well tour the Health Center,” said Hitterman in a prepared statement.
A free Teddy Bear Clinic will be provided for children as well as a coloring contest.
“Kids can come in and bring in a stuffed animal or receive a new one and have an appointment with one of our practitioners,” said Hitterman. “That will be really fun for the kids.”
“There will also be a coloring contest,” Hitterman added. “You can pick up the sheets now and they’re due the day of the event. The winner will win a one-year family membership to the North Country Children’s Museum. You have to provide a colored picture in order to be entered into the random drawing so it’s not actually based on the skill level of the artist.”
Healthy refreshments will also be available.
“We just want to showcase what it looks like to be a patient of ours and meet the people that will be taking care of you,” said Hitterman. “I think it’s great for the community to have healthcare right there, especially now that we offer oncology services. It saves people a drive to other healthcare choices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.