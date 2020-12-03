CLAYTON — A village native who was a key figure in researching how COVID-19 spreads throughout the body died suddenly of a heart attack on Nov. 15.
Dr. Mary E. Fowkes, a neuropathologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, was age 66 when she succumbed at her home in Katonah, Westchester County.
On CBS’s “60 Minutes” last Sunday, Dr. Fowkes was interviewed by correspondent Anderson Cooper in a segment recorded Oct. 30. The report focused on how doctors are still searching for answers to why a portion of people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 are still suffering symptoms months later. These patients are often called “long haulers.”
Mr. Cooper, in the “60 Minutes” segment, asked Dr. Fowkes what can be learned about the living by studying the dead.
“Because we don’t know anything about this disease, an autopsy is the most useful,” Dr. Fowkes said. “Because it will help us determine how this virus is actually making people sick.”
The “60 Minutes” segment noted that as chief of autopsy and neuropathology at Mount Sinai, Dr. Fowkes examined more than 100 people who died from COVID. Early on, she was stunned by how widespread the destruction was all through the body.
“So there’s damage in lung, heart, brain, kidney, liver,” Dr. Fowkes said.
She also told Mr. Cooper that microscopic blood clots were found in the deceased, something she didn’t expect to find. Those clots can lead to strokes, something she found when studying the brains of deceased COVID-19 victims.
The work of Dr. Fowkes and others, Mr. Cooper said, “might offer clues for Mount Sinai researchers who are collaborating with colleagues around the world to figure out what’s causing symptoms in living long-haulers.”
At the end of his report, Mr. Cooper informed viewers that Dr. Fowkes had recently died.
According to her obituary, Dr. Fowkes was raised in Syracuse, where she resided for many years, earning her bachelor of science degree at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in 1977 and her MD and PhD degrees at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, in 1999.
She trained in Boston at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center of Harvard University and continued her career in New York City where she was board certified in Neuropathology and Forensic Pathology. She then went on to become Professor of Pathology and Director of Neuropathology and Autopsy Services at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
The New York Times reported Nov. 26 that Dr. Fowkes and associates wrote a paper on their COVID findings, but it has not been peer-reviewed or published.
Dr. Fowkes’s paternal grandfather and great-grandfather were notable Clayton/LaFargeville doctors.
Dr. J.T. Fowkes Sr. of Clayton, died at the age of 87 in 1954. At the time, he was one of the oldest practicing doctors in the state. Dr. Fowkes Sr. was a practicing physician for 63 years, 59 of them in LaFargeville and he was also a druggist for 57 years, operating a pharmacy in the village. According to Times files, the doctor came to Canada at the age of 4 from England. The family wanted J.T. to become a doctor, but couldn’t afford the $100 fee required for the medical exam in England.
An old account book examined by the Times that belonged to Dr. J.T. Fowkes showed that in 1905, his fee for the delivery of a child was $5. A tooth was extracted for a dollar. “He recalled with amusement that the first tooth he ever pulled was that of his partner, Dr. Tinkess, using cocaine,” the Times reported.
His son, Dr. J.T. Fowkes Jr., died in 1966 at the age of 72 of a heart attack at his 402 Webb St. residence in Clayton. In addition to being Clayton health officer for many years, he was the examining medical doctor for the Thousand Islands International Bridge Authority since its opening.
In 1933, the Watertown Daily Times reported J.T. Fowkes Jr. of Clayton was praised by the state health commissioner for his work in the controlling a diphtheria outbreak on “ice-bound” Grindstone Island.
Dr. Mary Fowkes was preceded in death by her father, Glen, and brother, Matthew. She is survived by her mother, Isabel; brothers John and Mark; sister-in-law, Catherine; son, Derek Treatman; daughter, Jacquelyn Treatman; daughter-in-law, Leah Gatt; and niece, Jessanie Wartooth.
According to her obituary, Dr. Fowkes’s burial will ultimately be at Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville.
A virtual memorial service is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. Details will be posted on the website of Dorsey-Carlone Funeral Home, Peekskill.
Times’ archive librarian Kelly Burdick contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.