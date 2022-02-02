STAR LAKE — Clifton-Fine Hospital is fundraising to expand services and make infrastructure upgrades, according to an update given to the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Monday.
“We are building a four-bed emergency room that will also be what we call an outpatient pavilion, which is going to house our X-ray department and contain radiology as well as laboratory services,” said Dierdra D. Sorrell, hospital CEO.
During her presentation, she said the hospital has been around since 1950, and that much of the original infrastructure remains.
“We have an urgent need to improve our hospital,” she said. “That’s why we’re here tonight, to talk about the opportunity for some additional funding.”
Ms. Sorrell presented designs of a renovated entrance area, outdoor space and emergency room.
“We’re very excited to be able to have a nice space that’s state-of-the-art, and that has many of the upgrades we need,” she said. “One thing we have learned from our recent pandemic is that we need to be ready for the known and unknown. Having a new emergency department and much-needed upgrades to our facility and inpatient rooms will ensure that we can safely treat any patient that comes through our doors.”
The renovations are set to take place in three phases. The first phase will be infrastructure, which will see the electrical system, boiler room, ventilation system, hot water system and more upgraded.
The second phase will address life safety and egress, and that will see the construction of two new code-compliant stair towers and fire barriers throughout the hospital.
Phase three will be patient area renovations, which include a full renovation of the patient space, replacing all piping, ducts and cabling in patient rooms, and a new air-handling system in second-floor patient rooms.
Thomas Sauter, chair of the hospital board, said that supply chain issues ballooned the cost of just the emergency room renovations from $4.7 to $5.7 million. He said the hospital applied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a $6.2 million grant, but that even if it’s awarded, the hospital will still need to find nearly $2 million to match.
“Our total estimated needs are north of 2 million bucks. That’s the shortfall we are trying to fill,” Mr. Sauter said.
Ms. Sorrell said the hospital asked the Wilderness Health Care Foundation to organize a capital campaign, and that she thinks American Rescue Plan Act funds granted to the county could be a potential source of funding as well.
“This funding would allow the county to support the health care needs of southern St. Lawrence County residents,” she said.
She said the hospital has until 2025 to complete the emergency room project.
