Tedra L. Cobb, the Democratic nominee in the race for the NY-21 House seat, said Wednesday she believes the ongoing debate surrounding health insurance is at the core of this year’s election, as well as the fight over the next Supreme Court justice.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a lawsuit over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act one week after the general election. The case has become the focal point for the nation considering the recent death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg’s death changed the ideological balance of the high court, and what was at one point considered a long-shot attempt by the Republican Party and President Donald J. Trump to undo the ACA now has a real possibility of success.
In a press conference held via video call on Wednesday afternoon, Ms. Cobb said the issue ties into much of the current political debate, and directly into her own race against incumbent Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville. She said the issue is important in this race because Rep. Stefanik was one of the congresspeople who voted to bring the case before the Supreme Court and finance the fight with public money.
“Elise Stefanik has supported using your money to have a lawsuit to take away your healthcare,” Ms. Cobb said. “She voted for a taxpayer-funded lawsuit that would repeal the ACA and take away these protections.”
Ms. Cobb is referencing a vote Rep. Stefanik made on an amendment to an appropriations bill in June 2019. The amendment would’ve prevented the U.S. Department of Justice from using federal money to finance any legal proceedings that would “undermine the ACA.” Rep. Stefanik voted against the amendment, which passed the House. But the amendment was not included in the Senate’s version of the bill, and was not included when the bills went to the House and Senate conference committee.
Ms. Cobb reiterated her belief that Justice Ginsburg’s seat on the nation’s highest court should be left open until the new Congress is installed. While it appears the president has the means to install a new justice before the end of the year, Ms. Cobb said she believes it’s still important to focus on the issue.
“We should continue to talk about this, because not everyone understands the gravity of the situation,” she said. “Not everyone understands that this is what’s in front of us, this is what’s going to be heard by the Supreme Court. I think it’s valuable to put a face on the issue, to ensure we continue to talk about it.”
In recent days, some Democrats have suggested they would move to add more justices to the Supreme Court — an idea dubbed “court packing” — if the president were to appoint a new justice before the election concludes. According to a Sept. 19 article published by the New York Times, court packing is an idea most commonly associated with President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He pushed legislation more than 80 years ago, in 1937, that could’ve expanded the high court from nine to as many as 15 justices, the NYT story stated.
Ms. Cobb was unwilling to voice support for that idea.
“I think those are great questions for the future,” she said. “Where we stand right now is the appointment in front of us ... I think different people have plans, but right now I think we need to wait on the appointment and let the American public vote.”
Ms. Cobb criticized Rep. Stefanik for voting to repeal the ACA, and for voting to bring the issue before the Supreme Court, as she still hasn’t turned out a viable healthcare plan of her own, Ms. Cobb said.
“It’s been six years and we have never heard Elise Stefanik come forward with a plan,” she said. “She’s stripped it away, she’s voted to repeal the ACA five times, she’s supported a taxpayer-funded lawsuit that is in front of the Supreme Court right now, but she has never come forward with a plan to go forward and to expand access to healthcare. My question is, what’s her plan?”
Three of Ms. Cobb’s supporters from across the district were invited to speak during Wednesday’s press conference. Henrietta Jordan, Kate Albrecht-Fidler and Pete Beekman all spoke from different corners of the district, expressing support for Ms. Cobb and sharing how they were personally impacted by the ACA. All three either have, or care for, someone with a pre-existing condition, and all three said they would be severely hurt by a repeal of the ACA and an end to protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
Ms. Cobb herself shared how in 2015 her daughter was stricken with a back problem requiring surgery. At the time, Ms. Cobb had health insurance and was able to get her daughter the surgery she needed to be able to walk and stand again. Ms. Cobb said when Rep. Stefanik voted for a bill to repeal the ACA that same year, without a replacement lined up that would protect people with pre-existing conditions, that was when she decided to run to oppose the congresswoman.
Rep. Stefanik’s campaign spokesperson, Maddie Anderson, said the congresswoman has a long, bipartisan record of supporting exactly the issues Ms. Cobb and her supporters are most concerned about.
“Congresswoman Stefanik has a bipartisan record of fighting to protect pre-existing conditions, lower healthcare costs, and improve access and quality of rural healthcare,” she wrote in an email.
Ms. Anderson specifically pointed to the $165 million that’s been granted to north country hospitals and healthcare facilities over the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and her vote on a bill that would lower prescription drug prices.
Rep. Stefanik’s history on healthcare has been mixed. On Feb. 3, 2015, she cast the first of many votes to repeal the ACA, just weeks into her first term in Congress. At the time, there was no replacement plan in the works, and that bill never moved out of the House.
But Rep. Stefanik has also worked to amend the ACA, to fix the issues she and other bipartisan congresspeople identified with the bill as it was initially passed.
“Congresswoman Stefanik proudly authored the largest ever fix to Obamacare, which was signed into law by President Obama, repealing the autoenrollment mandate,” Ms. Anderson wrote. “She also has supported numerous reforms to Obamacare including leading the effort to repeal medical device taxes and the Cadillac tax on union healthcare plans.”
On Wednesday, Rep. Stefanik was endorsed by the Medical Society of the State of New York’s Political Action Committee. The society’s membership includes doctors, surgeons and other medical professionals from across the state, and actively supports legislation and leaders that protect and support those members. Rep. Stefanik was one of three Republicans endorsed by the society out of 24 total endorsements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.