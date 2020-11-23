CANTON — St. Lawrence County’s four colleges have had a fairly robust testing regimen for students and employees since returning to campus in August, but public health officials pointed out it may be contributing to a lower positivity of the county as a whole.
During the November meeting of the St. Lawrence County Board of Health, its president, Dr. Andrew F. Williams, brought up current metrics being used by the state in its targeted microcluster strategy. This led to a discussion on the calculation of positivity rate — the number of positive cases divided by the number of tests administered over a given period of time.
While it’s only one of several metrics analyzed by Dr. Williams and other health officials, he said the positivity rate better reflects the amount of public health resources in a community and less from the epidemiologic perspective.
“We’re likely to have a low percentage positive because we’re doing so much testing,” Dr. Williams said. “So, we can have a high incidence of prevalence of the disease yet a low percent positive just because we’re doing such a good job with testing.”
St. Lawrence County’s four higher education institutions — St. Lawrence University, SUNY Canton, SUNY Potsdam and Clarkson University — have conducted a total of 50,209 tests since students’ return in August, according to data available Monday on their respective COVID-19 dashboards.
Dr. Williams was clear that the testing regimes being undertaken by the colleges are above par, but by nature of doing more random tests, the colleges are returning more negative results. Meanwhile, those seeking tests elsewhere in the county are more likely to be doing so because of a suspected exposure or symptomatic feelings.
Vice President of the Health Board Jessica C. Scillieri Smith pointed out the differences between St. Lawrence County and a neighbor like Lewis County without large academic institutions.
“They are more likely to be testing a symptomatic or exposed population and their percentage of positives is going to be out of that pool,” Dr. Scillieri Smith said. “For us, you’re going to add in a huge proportion of healthy people that are being randomly screened because they’re university students, not because they are symptomatic or sick or exposed and so you can’t compare our percent positivity rate to their positivity rate.”
As of Monday, St. Lawrence County reported a total of 754 positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 112,381 tests conducted for an overall positivity rate of 0.7% when rounded. Of those tests, 50,209 were conducted by the colleges of their staff and students since August, but only 61 resulted in positives for an overall 0.1% positivity rate. If the colleges’ testing and positives are removed it would reflect that only 62,172 tests were conducted elsewhere, but with 693 resulting positives. That would return an overall rate of nearly 1.1%.
Dr. Williams stressed more testing is beneficial and continues to be one of the major challenges in St. Lawrence County. On Monday, the county Board of Legislators authorized the county to purchase two rapid testing machines in addition to several others being ordered by the St. Lawrence Health System.
