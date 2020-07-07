MASSENA — A three-person committee that looked at how things went while Massena’s Emergency Operations Center was open gave the operation an overall positive review.
“A very good job of setting up the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and structure. It was done promptly and without any hesitation. This is key in dealing with any crisis. Collaboration was at the center of this process,” committee members Scott Wilson, Gregory Paquin and Martha Slack said in their review.
As the COVID-19 crisis began to grow, the Emergency Operations Center was established in the Massena Town Hall conference room March 23 “to facilitate and coordinate the community’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.” It was officially closed earlier this month.
Police Chief Adam J. Love served as the Emergency Operations Center manager, working with a management team that included representatives from the town and village, Massena Rescue Squad, Massena Volunteer Fire Department, Massena Recreation Department, Department of Public Works and Police Activities League of Massena.
The group worked with federal, state and regional authorities to ensure an effective and coordinated response to the crisis.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier appointed Mr. Wilson, Mr. Paquin and Mrs. Slack to review all of the minutes generated at the Emergency Operations Center to gain insight into the information, thought process and response of community leadership. Mr. Wilson served as committee chair.
“Overall, we felt the response was excellent, especially in light that no one has been through an unprecedented pandemic event as this previously,” they said in their review.
They said establishing safety officers for all stations was critical; naming Police Chief Love as EOC manager was a good decision; curtailing utility shut-offs was a good decision; and food distribution by the Massena Central School District, Massena Meals on Wheels and municipalities was “wonderful work.”
However, they also recommended some “areas of improvement.”
“At times it seemed the EOC was struggling to understand some executive orders, yet still went to local businesses trying to explain the order. Might have been better to wait until it was clearly understood. This happened a few times,” committee members said.
They said it was also important to work with local businesses to ensure they understood which were essential and those that needed to pause.
“It is important however that the message is consistent. This did not happen often, however it did improve later in the process,” they said.
Committee members also noted that in late March, “there seemed to be some confusion” regarding testing at Massena Hospital. They said that the Emergency Operations Center was unaware that the hospital had started drive-up testing on March 26.
“It was cleared up by the following day, but everyone needs to be on the same page at all times,” they said.
They also said it was reported on April 13 that nobody was on a ventilator.
“This information could have been shared with the entire community to alleviate concerns that the hospital would have run short if ventilators were procured to other areas of the state, who were severely stricken by the virus,” committee members said.
They also said it would have been good for the community to know and understand the EOC’s role; and they should ensure that adequate personal protective equipment supplies are available and provide detailed access to a community resource where they could be purchased or obtained.
“This would be extremely helpful to businesses/organizations that struggled with obtaining them,” they said
They also suggested that certain public functions could have been kept operational. For example, they said, the village Department of Public Works and town Highway Department could have spent down time on street cleaning, brush pick-up or other tasks while still using split shifts.
Their final conclusion was that “the committee collectively concurred that the EOC did an outstanding job for our community.”
