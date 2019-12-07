WATERTOWN — In light of the recent numbers of fatal opioid overdoses in Jefferson County, community agencies are banding together to face the crisis and remind the public of the many services they offer.
After a meeting Wednesday night, where the main topic of discussion was what could be done to improve the situation in Jefferson County, the importance of educating the public about what is available for addiction treatment or the support following an overdose became clear.
To this end, local agencies will meet again Monday morning to come up with talking points and a unified message for the community.
Timothy Ruetten, director of Jefferson County Community Services, pulled the agencies together for the meeting Wednesday night and spoke about the use and provision of Narcan, which is used to reverse opiate overdoses and has relatively no effect on those who haven’t overdosed unless they are allergic to the medication, which he said is extremely rare.
In 2018, there were nine opioid overdose deaths in Jefferson County. Though the year is not yet over, there have already been at least six overdose deaths in 2019, with at least another 10 possible overdoses awaiting confirmation from toxicology reports. Many health care professionals believe the spike to be related to fentanyl, which is used to cut heroin and other drugs and enhance their effects.
“We’re distributing massive amounts of Narcan into the community and up until more recently Narcan did a pretty good job, but fentanyl is 50 times as strong as heroin and sometimes requires a lot of Narcan administration to reverse an overdose,” he said.
Mr. Ruetten went on to say that those gathered for the meeting Wednesday night heard from someone who had to use 14 doses of Narcan to reverse an overdose and then administer even more seven hours later because it had worn off and the person had slipped back into the overdose.
“While we have these high numbers, I think a lot of the community is isolated from that, they aren’t really affected unless their family members or someone close to them overdoses,” Mr. Ruetten said. “It’s important for everyone to know the services available and for the community to understand that this is a community problem.”
The Anchor Recovery Center of NNY offers services such as SMART Recovery, Naloxone trainings, recovery coaching, individualized recovery plans, family support services, Nar-Anon, and a medication assisted treatment support group.
According to its website, the Anchor Recovery Center is a safe, supportive environment for people in all stages of recovery as well as those seeking treatment and family members impacted by addiction.
The Board and Staff of Pivot, in conjunction with the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services, are working to reduce the prevalence of substance use and abuse in Jefferson County by trying to delay first use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs among youth as long as possible, decreasing the negative health, social, and economic consequences and costs associated with substance use, and preventing, through early identification and brief intervention and referral, the escalation of substance use to levels requiring treatment. The agency does this by hosting regular events to educate the public about these problems and having information on hand for anyone who seeks it.
“I think we have a large impact on the community as do a lot of the agencies, our community is a wealth of services for people, we are actually lucky in Jefferson county to have all these services to help people,” said Jen Lachenauer, director of client and community services at Pivot. “All the agencies work together to provide unique services in Jefferson County, so if anyone needs anything there’s a program to help.”
ACR Health helps with the prevention of overdoses by offering test strips to check for the presence of fentanyl in injectable drugs, Narcan video training and its Safety First Syringe Exchange, which provides new, sterile syringes and the safe disposal of used syringes.
According to ACR Health’s website, the strips are standard urine drug test strips used for screening for fentanyl. If one line appears, fentanyl is present, with two lines indicating a lack of fentanyl, though the strips give no indication to how much fentanyl may be present. The strips cost about $1 per test and are paid for by a grant from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield. According to ACR Health, the tests have gained acceptance in the community, with many regularly using them to guard against overdose.
Stephen Jennings, health planner for the Jefferson County Public Health Service, describes his organization as an indirect provider of service for mental health and substance use, and said the service works very closely with local organizations to help and support efforts to curb substance abuse.
“The overall theme here is there is no wrong door,” he said. “Wherever someone goes to seek services, that agency will make sure they get to the right place.”
He went on to say that while it’s great all the local agencies provide specific types of services; they just want everyone in the community to know what they are and how to get to right place. Mr. Jennings said the spike in recent overdoses is indication that people either never accessed these available services or have just relapsed.
Samaritan Medical Center offers its own addiction and behavioral health services, with comprehensive care for individuals and families as they work towards recovery.
They offer walk-in screenings from 8 to 11 a.m. every Monday and appointments may be made by the person seeking services or by a referral from a primary care provider, Drug Court, probation or other agency programs.
Samaritan also participates in New York State Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment, also known as NYSBIRT. According to the website, this allows individuals who don’t know or realize they have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs to be screened and discuss options without making a formal commitment to a treatment plan at the screening.
According to Tracy Leonard, director of operations at Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions, Credo offers a continuum of care including group and outpatient services, referrals to other providers and a designated opioid overdose prevention program, as well as distributing Narcan and providing training as one of the only opioid treatment programs in the community.
Credo’s philosophy is as follows: any individual needing and wanting treatment for substance abuse problems deserves to have the opportunity.
Mrs. Leonard said Credo, along with the other local agencies concerned with substance abuse, is trying to monitor the trend in overdoses in order to plan an appropriate response for the community as a whole.
“For every one person that comes through our doors there’s another 10 people that are still out there,” Mrs. Leonard said. “Our hope as a community is that we can really wrap our arms around the individuals and provide patient-centered care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.