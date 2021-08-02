MASSENA — The Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Massena will be no more as of November.
In a letter to veterans, the director of the Syracuse VA Medical Center said the new clinic will be operated by STG International, Inc. of Alexandria, Va., and will relocate from the St. Lawrence Centre mall to 201 Market St., Potsdam. The U.S. Department of Veterans affairs recently solicited and received offers to provide care to St. Lawrence County veterans.
“These offers are reviewed ensuring a fair process for anyone wishing to contract for the services post,” retired U.S. Navy Capt. Frank P. Pearson said. “We are pleased to announce that the solicitation and award process for the St. Lawrence CBOC (currently located in Massena) has been completed. To ensure that Veteran patients are receiving the best possible care from the most capable providers in the most updated facilities, the St. Lawrence County CBOC has been awarded to STG International Inc. of Alexandria, Va.”
He said the change will take a few months.
“The transition to the new contract will take approximately 120 days with an anticipated opening of November 1, 2021. The current contractor, Sterling Medical, will continue to provide care for Veterans during this period to ensure there is no interruption in service,” Capt. Pearson said. “The new location is more centrally situated within the county and will reduce the travel times for many Veterans utilizing the clinic.”
Sterling Medical Associates of Cincinnati had taken over operation of the clinic in August 2016, replacing OnSite Occupational Health and Safety, Inc., Princeton, Ind. OnSite had been awarded the Massena contract in 2015 and opened its doors on July 1, 2015, at the St. Lawrence Centre mall. They replaced Massena Hospital, then Massena Memorial Hospital, which had operated the clinic since 1993.
Capt. Pearson said STG International currently operates VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in multiple locations around the country and within New York, including Dunkirk, Plattsburgh, West Seneca and Schenectady. In 2019 STG International was selected to operate the CBOC in Auburn.
“We have been very pleased with the care and services they have provided to our Veterans at that location and are confident that they will continue that performance at the new St. Lawrence County location,” he said.
