LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System Patient and Family Advisory Council is seeking new members. The council gives a voice in promoting and supporting a patient- and family-centered care culture. The committee includes past and current patients, family members and hospital staff.
“Patients and their families are often the most knowledgeable members of the care team,” said Margaret Grant, director of social work. “Our current team members offer unique perspectives and valuable feedback regarding the standard of care they receive. Through the advisory council, community members can impact and improve health care delivery and the patient experience at our facility.”
Applicants need to be available for the monthly Patient and Family Advisory Committee meetings and have been a patient or a family member of a patient of the health system in the past 12 months.
“The council provides an opportunity to ensure the patient’s voice is heard,” Mrs. Grant said.
To become a member, contact Mrs. Grant at 315-376-5496, or download an application form www.lcgh.net/news-1. Applications can be mailed to Margaret Grant, Lewis County General Hospital, 7785 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367, emailed to socs@lcgh.net, or faxed to 315-376-4189. Completed applications are requested by Friday, March 31.
