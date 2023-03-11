Lewis County patient, family group seeking new members

Lewis County Health System Patient and Family Advisory Council is seeking new members.

 Kara Dry

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System Patient and Family Advisory Council is seeking new members. The council gives a voice in promoting and supporting a patient- and family-centered care culture. The committee includes past and current patients, family members and hospital staff.

“Patients and their families are often the most knowledgeable members of the care team,” said Margaret Grant, director of social work. “Our current team members offer unique perspectives and valuable feedback regarding the standard of care they receive. Through the advisory council, community members can impact and improve health care delivery and the patient experience at our facility.”

