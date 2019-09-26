Community Narcan training will be held Sept. 27 in Fulton

FULTON - The Oswego County Health Department and the VOW Foundation are partnering with the NYS Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services to host a community Narcan training from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at the Fulton campus of Cayuga Community College.
This training will teach those in attendance how to recognize, respond to and reverse a suspected opioid overdose using naloxone. Naloxone or Narcan is a prescription medicine that reverses an overdose by blocking heroin (or other opioids) in the brain for 30 to 90 minutes.
Drug overdose is a serious public health concern and opioid-related overdose has increased as a health threat. A life-saving law took effect on April 1, 2006 that makes it legal in New York state for non-medical persons to administer naloxone (Narcan) to another individual to prevent an opioid/heroin overdose from becoming fatal.
Service providers will also be on hand with information. The training is free. Anyone who wants to learn more about the opioid issue in the community and learn how to save a life during an overdose situation is welcome to attend.
To register, contact Emily Boyle of the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-8318 or emily.boyle@oswegocounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.