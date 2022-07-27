MALONE — Residents from Malone and surrounding communities filled the gymnasium Tuesday evening at St. Andre’s Outreach Center airing concerns and looking for answers during a community forum in the village.
Meeting for over two hours, representatives from Alice Hyde Medical Center, the University of Vermont Health Network and the Malone hospital’s board answered questions from the public, after making presentations about their efforts to maintain health care services in the north country and in Malone.
Residents urged hospital administrators to value the needs of the community, bring in more doctors, and offer more services, at Alice Hyde.
UVM Health Network began operating Alice Hyde in May 2016.
Robert G. Main, Jr., a member of the Malone hospital’s board, stated a desire for the evening’s dialogue to be forward looking in nature.
“It matters not what specifically drew you here, it matters only that you care enough to be here,” Main said. “I hope you will agree that we are all in this together, there should be no us and them to this, as I look at it, we are all us, even if we disagree on certain points. We all want the same thing, the best possible health care, as close to home as feasible.”
Main said Alice Hyde Medical Center needs strong community support for the plans being developed to ensure the success of health care in the northern portion of Franklin County.
“I hope when you leave this evening you will understand that our boats float best together,” Main said.
Administrators said staffing issues faced by the Malone hospital are not unique to the north country and are present in the health care industry across the nation,” according to Michelle LeBeau, president of Alice Hyde.
“Rural health care is in this really dramatic space, where in order for us to continue to provide the care our communities need, we have to think about how we are going to do things differently,” LeBeau said. “We share physicians across a region so that we have more doctors to pull from, some redundancy, and we have a consistent theme of care, and I know right now you aren’t necessarily feeling that but I want to commit to you that we are working diligently.”
Following the presentations, multiple questions from the public centered on feelings that within the University of Vermont Health Network, Malone has third-tier status behind Burlington, Vt. and Plattsburgh.
“It’s one of the things we realized during the village meeting, it’s that we as a community feel like we are third,” Merrill McKee said. “You have UVM in Burlington, then you have Plattsburgh and then you have us, that’s what we are feeling. We feel we aren’t as important as Plattsburgh, we aren’t as important as Burlington.”
“I know you guys came today and I very much thank you for being here,” McKee added. “But I think that is really what we wanted the people in Burlington to know.”
Tuesday’s community forum followed a workshop at the village office in June, when the public also voiced concerns over the future of health care services in the north country.
McKee echoed comments he made at the June workshop regarding the importance of the hospital within the Malone community.
“Our hospital is a cornerstone for our community,” he said. “If that cornerstone disintegrates the whole entire community is going to disintegrate.”
McKee, a corrections officer, said some of his colleagues choose to travel to other hospitals in lieu of Alice Hyde due to the lack of services currently offered at the Malone hospital.
“Just from my fellow officers’ standpoint, I have many officers who refuse to go to Alice Hyde right now,” he said. “They are choosing to go to other places because we don’t have the services.”
McKee suggested the health network hire a community liaison to help sell the area to prospective doctors in an effort to attract more physicians and offer more services at Alice Hyde.
“How do we get the university doctors to come and do residencies here in Malone? Is that a possibility?” he said.
Dr. John Brumsted, CEO of the UVM Health Network, was receptive to the idea of a community liaison position.
“I think that is a great idea and I would really love to see it, having a group of community members we could meet with frequently,” Brumsted said. “Not to just tell you what is happening but to bounce ideas off of you, a lot of communities do have an advisory group. That could certainly be something that could come from a meeting like this, because this is not a one-and-done conversation; we got to keep the meeting and the dialogue going.”
During his opening remarks, Brumsted emphasized the health network’s commitment to the north country.
“We aren’t going anywhere. We made that commitment, and we will be here,” Brumsted said. “We can do better to recruit the professionals we need, and to retain the professionals we need.”
Linda Bouissey followed up comments on attracting hospital residents to the hospital by stressing the importance of hiring full-time physicians.
“Residents are great, but they can’t work on their own, they have to have supervising physicians. Until we in Malone can get those supervising physicians here, we are not going to be able to have residents,” Bouissey said. “Hopefully we are concentrating on getting physicians. I just lost my primary care provider.”
Dr. Anthony Conti, a radiologist who has been working at Alice Hyde since 2008, said a number of his colleagues have left the hospital in recent years, and he expressed concerns that gutting the hospital could have dire consequences for the larger community.
“What kind of business would move to Malone if there’s no OB-GYN? How do you recruit a new primary school teacher if there is no OB-GYN? What kind of machine shop would open a factory in Malone if there’s no general surgery to address their concerns? How is Titus going to survive if there’s no ortho to set the fractures, and what about all the men and women who work in the prisons?” Conti said, “These decisions should not be made outside of Malone. These decisions to have a surgeon or not to have a surgeon should be made right here. Maybe we can have one maybe we can’t but they should be made here, because we are the ones who bear the consequences of that decision.”
Elizabeth Kline, a registered nurse at the AdirondackArc, an organization that works to provide opportunities to people with developmental disabilities, encouraged the health network to provide more training opportunities on autism, and dementia with developmental disability.
“This particular community is home to two residential programs that support people with disabilities, developmental and intellectual. They don’t have the ability to speak for themselves, most of them,” Kline said. “We don’t see good quality health care for the folks that we support; we don’t see the respect for them as human beings overall.”
Village Trustee C. Archie McKee said he believes concerns about the future of Alice Hyde were sparked by the closure of the maternity ward at the Malone hospital in March.
“I think one of the reasons this community concern got really started was when we lost the maternity ward,” he said. “When it finally did happen, I guess we realized, ‘OK there’s issues.’ I am sure that there are a number of people here, like myself, wondering in the future what we might be looking over our shoulder for what other services or departments that we may be in danger of losing. I think we are all scared a little bit as to what might happen, nervous and uneducated to a point. I’m curious what other services you might be in fear of losing?”
According to LeBeau, there have not been any discussions about additional services no longer being offered at the Malone hospital.
“Our goal actually is to bring other services here,” LeBeau said. “There is no conversation about the elimination of any other services.”
Jill Benware, a registered nurse at Alice Hyde, asked the community to support the hospital’s employees as the conversation on health care continues.
“I know many have concerns over the closing of the maternity floor and the loss of some of our physicians. Yes this saddens me as well, but it is time that our community begins to support our hospital,” Benware said. “Support our staff that have and will continue to work through a very difficult pandemic,” she said. “Think before you speak; your words are hurting us. Don’t blame the hospital. It is our society. Essex and Franklin counties are two of the poorest counties in the state. Why don’t we use our voices to increase jobs in our community, support programs that help manage chronic conditions at home, and programs to increase home care and increase mental health outpatient treatment in our community? Please, we need the support of the community.”
Other public comments throughout the evening focused on long wait times within the hospital’s emergency department and the detrimental impact of having to travel outside the county to get treatment, whether it was in Plattsburgh or Vermont.
Main said the next public forum on health care in the community will focus on physician recruitment and retention.
“It’s obvious we have scratched the surface, but we haven’t exhausted the conversation. We will continue the conversation. Just myself listening to what you have asked about or commented on, it is clear that physician recruitment and retention is at the top of your minds,” Main said. “We will continue the discussion as long as there is a desire to do so.”
Linda Bouissey stressed the importance of hiring physicians during Tuesday evening’s community forum. Alexander Violo/Malone Telegram
Dr. Anthony Conti, a radiologist at Alice Hyde, expressed concerns that a loss of services at the hospital could have a detrimental impact on the larger community, during the community forum on Tuesday evening. Alexander Violo/Malone Telegram
