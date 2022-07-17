ConnextCare breaks ground on Pulaski site project

PULASKI - On Monday, June 27, ConnextCare held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the commencement of construction at the Pulaski office.
Site updates will include the addition of 800 square feet of clinical space in the rear of the main building with a covered canopy and testing center; four electric car charging stations; a gazebo powered and equipped with Wi-Fi; an 1,100 square foot walking trail for staff and community use; .7 acres of new parking spaces and reconstruction of the existing staff parking lot.
“The team knew what changes we needed to make structurally to create a sustainable model of care that would really work for the patients as well as our staff, well beyond this pandemic and in to the future,” stated Tricia Peter-Clark, President and CEO of ConnextCare during her opening remarks. “When this project is complete in the fall, we will be positioned to deliver the best outpatient primary care possible and offer opportunities to bring needed services right to our most vulnerable patient populations.”
In attendance at the event were elected officials, Assemblyman Will Barclay, Pulaski Mayor Jan Tighe and County Legislator Ed Gilson as well as ConnextCare Board of Directors members and ConnextCare staff.
For additional information on the services provided through ConnextCare visit www.connextcare.org or call (315) 298-6564.
