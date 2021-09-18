CENTRAL SQUARE – ConnextCare is announcing the opening of a new office located in Central Square. The new site will offer primary care and mental health services.
ConnextCare is a Federally Qualified Health Center currently operating six health centers and seven School-Based Health Centers throughout Oswego County offering primary care, mental health and dental services.
According to their press release, this expansion to Central Square supports ConnextCare’s ongoing mission to provide accessible, comprehensive and premier health care to Oswego County residents and surrounding communities.
Tricia Peter-Clark, President and CEO of ConnextCare stated, “We are excited to announce the establishment of a ConnextCare health center on this side of the county. The addition of the Central Square practice further strengthens our ability to deliver high quality health services to new and existing patients at a location that is most convenient for them. We will now be more ‘connexted’ than ever before, with our network spanning across the entire county, providing a medical home for more than the 27,000 patients we already serve today!”
ConnextCare’s Central Square location will operate out of the Oswego Health Central Square Medical Center located at 3045 East Ave. This will continue to strengthen the ongoing partnership between ConnextCare and Oswego Health to work together in providing the community with accessible locations that offer a wide variety of services under one roof. Currently, ConnextCare and Oswego Health jointly operate out of facilities in Pulaski, Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish and Phoenix.
“Oswego Health’s mission is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents in our community,” stated Michael Backus, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Oswego Health. “Our goal is to ensure the safety net of care in Oswego County, and we are always looking for ways to collaborate with other providers. We strongly value our partnership with ConnextCare, and when they approached us about expanding their primary care in Central Square, we knew we had an opportunity that could benefit the community in that area.”
Jamie Leszczynski, spokeswoman for Oswego Health, clarified the relationship between the two healthcare providers further.
“It’s not an association or an affiliation,” she said. “ConnextCare is a tenant in our building, much like they are in several of our other entities. We, obviously, have a really strong partnership with ConnextCare. Our ultimate goal is to keep care local and have as much access to care throughout Oswego County. So, ConnextCare has been a great partner from a primary care and dental standpoint, but there’s not an official affiliation. We are separate entities. They’ll use our labs if they’re in our facility, but we are completely separate entities. They are expanding into Central Square. They have school-based programs, and that’s really one of the reasons that they really wanted to go into that community. For us to be able to provide the facility and the infrastructure in that community for them has gone a long way, and certainly, it just strengthens our relationship. On behalf of our senior leadership and our board of directors, we are very proud of the partnership that we have with ConnextCare, especially throughout this entire pandemic. The amount of collaboration that all community providers had to do, with that ultimate goal of caring for our community, it’s been a great relationship for all of us, and we look forward to them being in Central Square and serving that community and just keeping that care here in Oswego County.”
Minor renovations to the Central Square site are underway, and the new location is anticipated to open its doors during this coming winter.
ConnextCare will see any patient regardless of their ability to pay for the care they need. All major insurances are accepted, and a sliding fee scale discount program is available for eligible patients. For additional information on the services provided through ConnextCare visit www.connextcare.org or call (315) 298-6564.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.