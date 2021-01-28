ConnextCare distributes 100% of its COVID-19 vaccines

PULASKI - Over the course of the past week ConnextCare has worked diligently to coordinate vaccination clinics across Oswego County to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible New Yorkers in phase 1a and 1b as outlined by the New York State Department of Health.
Beginning Jan. 13, ConnextCare held clinics for the Sandy Creek, APW, Mexico and Pulaski schools to vaccinate district staff members. Efforts continued through the weekend when vaccination clinics were held in the ConnextCare Pulaski and Oswego offices.
Through these efforts, ConnextCare was able to administer 100% of the initial vaccinations received from the New York State Department of Health.
“ConnextCare is proud to have reached its commitment of administering 100% of its initial 1,600 doses received. We successfully achieved this goal through the remarkable efforts of the staff across our network,” stated Tricia Peter-Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “I am grateful to the numerous ConnextCare employees who sacrificed family and off hour leisure time to dedicate overtime hours and effort in meeting unrelenting community demand. ConnextCare looks forward to continuing meeting community needs as future doses are received.”
For the most up to date information on future ConnextCare vaccination clinics visit connextcare.org or visit ‘ConnextCare’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.