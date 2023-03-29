ConnextCare invests in new telehealth platform to improve patient experience

ConnextCare staff receives training for new telehealth platform, pictured from left are: Dr. Joseph Nimeh; Patsy Spears, administrative assistant; Ken Martin, director of information services).

PULASKI - Throughout the month of March ConnextCare will implement a new telehealth platform across all of their locations in Oswego County. ConnextCare will now be using their Greenway Electronic Medical Record (EMR) to ensure a more efficient telehealth experience for patients.

Moving forward, patients will receive a text message or an email on the day of their scheduled telehealth visit. The text or email will include a link to a video chat that patients will be able to click on and be automatically connected to the telehealth virtual waiting room for admittance to their visit by the ConnextCare team. Telehealth is a critical resource for patients. It enables a patient to be seen by a provider regardless of their ability to physically come in to the office, therefore breaking down a huge barrier to care.

