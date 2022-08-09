ConnextCare receives $27,000 to support access to dental care at The Manor at Seneca Hill

PULASKI - ConnextCare has been awarded a $27,000 grant through Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California, making it possible to expand dental services to the Manor at Seneca Hill, a skilled nursing facility in the city of Oswego.
The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation strives to increase access to oral health care, fund oral health education and support organizations that serve vital needs in communities across the country. In January 2020, ConnextCare was approached about the opportunity to serve the residents at The Manor at Seneca Hill. These foundation grant funds made it possible for ConnextCare to purchase the dental supplies needed to bring these services to the facility.
The ConnextCare dental team will work on-site to provide routine preventative oral healthcare, providing proper dental cleanings to improve residents’ oral health. Following dental exams at the facility where decay is noted requiring further treatment, ConnextCare will work with the nursing facility leadership to schedule follow-up services at the main dental site conveniently located about five miles away.
“We are proud to partner with ConnextCare to support their important mission of providing beneficial health care and preventive care services to adults in need throughout Oswego and surrounding counties,” said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president of foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California. “The partnership enables us to achieve our broader mutual goals of increasing access to oral health care, especially for underserved seniors, and helping to make the communities we serve stronger, healthier and more resilient.”
ConnextCare currently provides dental services at their Pulaski and Fulton offices as well as five school based health centers across the county.
