ConnextCare receives $27,000 to support access to dental care at The Manor at Seneca Hill

ConnextCare employees working at The Manor and Seneca Hill from left are: Dr. Melissa Noel, Chief Dental Officer; Samantha Densmore, Dental Assistant Team Leader; Marissa Taber, Dental Hygienist; and Dr. Richard Salvagno.

PULASKI - ConnextCare has been awarded a $27,000 grant through Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California, making it possible to expand dental services to the Manor at Seneca Hill, a skilled nursing facility in the city of Oswego.

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation strives to increase access to oral health care, fund oral health education and support organizations that serve vital needs in communities across the country. In January 2020, ConnextCare was approached about the opportunity to serve the residents at The Manor at Seneca Hill. These foundation grant funds made it possible for ConnextCare to purchase the dental supplies needed to bring these services to the facility.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.