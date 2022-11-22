ConnextCare receives awards from the American Heart Association and American Medical Association

PULASKI - The American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Medical Association (AMA) have recognized ConnextCare for success in their treatment of high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol in patients.

The American Heart Association’s ‘Check. Change. Control. Cholesterol.’ and ‘Target: Type 2 Diabetes’ programs have recognized ConnextCare for improving quality of care through detection and management of patient’s with high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular risk factors. This is achieved through empowering patients with evidence-based strategies and tools and adopting clinical change.

