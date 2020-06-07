ConnextCare receives community support

PULASKI - The ConnextCare Board of Directors and staff express their deepest appreciation for the many thoughtful contributions that they have received during the recent Coronavirus Pandemic. The kind sentiment has expressed itself in a variety of forms. This has included donations of food, gift cards, personal protective equipment and mementos. The contributions have been come from all corners of the community – vendors, patients, and staff. One heartwarming moment included arriving to work to a colorful message in chalk from anonymous pavement artists recognizing health care heroes.
“It is with immense pride that I can represent such a compassionate and dedicated group of individuals”, said Daniel Dey, ConnextCare’s President and CEO. “Despite individual and family challenges associated with the pandemic, ConnextCare staff has selflessly focused their efforts on finding creative and effective ways to continue vital care to patients.” This has included implementing telemedicine and telephonic patient visits, instituting enhanced sanitation, screening and triage procedures, and complying with a variety of regulatory and social mandates.
While ConnextCare confidentially conveys its thanks to all its patients and staff making contributions, it would like to publically recognize the following community supporters for boosting its spirits:
Hill and Markes
Stefano’s
Richland Hotel
Jovial Photography
David Mirabito, CFP
North Country STEM Learning Network
K&C Custom Engraving and Woodworking
Happy Valley Inn
Operation Oswego County
Oswego County Federal Credit Union
Oswego County Health Department
Oswego County Emergency Management
Oswego Health
Little Ceasars
Edward Jones
Altmar Hotel
Damaino’s Eatery
Kindred at Home
Lock I Distilling Company
Lush Representatives
Oswego Valley Mill Work
Songbird Sewing Company
Established in 1969, ConnextCare is a patient-centered network of health care practices providing Oswego and surrounding county residents with a variety of comprehensive health care and related services. The center is operated by a private, partially federally funded non-profit organization governed by a volunteer Board of Directors.
ConnextCare operates health centers in Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish, Phoenix and Pulaski. It also operates seven school-based health centers located in APW, Mexico, Pulaski, Fulton and Sandy Creek School districts. ConnextCare is accredited through the Joint Commission and is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Patient-Centered Medial Home. ConnextCare will see any patient regardless of their ability pay for the care they need. All major insurances are accepted, and a sliding fee scale discount program is available for eligible patients. For additional information go to www.connextcare.org or contact (315) 298-6564.
