PULASKI — After limiting dental services to emergencies only during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has announced that dentists across New York can resume expanded services effective June 1.
As a result, ConnextCare will return to its full schedule and range of dental services at its two locations at 61 Delano St. in Pulaski and at 510 S. Fourth St., Suite 600 in Fulton. Its entire complement of dentists – doctors Melissa Noel, Anna Gofman, Kwi Lee and Sarah Dunn will be joined with their six dental hygienist colleagues in resuming patient visits.
“ConnextCare is excited about the opportunity to resume full dental services to its many patients,” said Melissa Noel, D.D.S., ConnextCare’s Vice President and Chief Dental Officer. “The delay of preventive and routine dental services during COVID-19 can have a negative impact on our patients’ overall health, and we will contact and strongly encourage patients to return as soon as possible.”
According to Daniel Dey, President and CEO, “ConnextCare is committed to implementing best practices for the health and safety of its patients, including adherence with dental guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, American Dental Association, Occupational Health and Safety Administration and New York State Department of Health. These practices address increased air purification and sanitizing recommendations, and implementation of screening, social distancing, and triage practices. ConnextCare staff will be fitted with the most highly recommended personal protection equipment (PPE)”.
Upon scheduling and arrival, patients will be asked a series of questions related to potential symptoms or exposure to COVID-19. Patients will also have their temperature taken upon arrival, and if cleared will proceed to their appointment with proper social distancing and infection control precautions in place. As a safety measure, patients will be asked to wear proper mask protection and limit the number of visitors accompanying them to appointments.
To schedule dental appointments in Fulton patients are encouraged to call (315) 297-4760 and at Pulaski (315) 298-6815. Appointments at both locations will be staggered between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Established in 1969, ConnextCare is a patient-centered network of health care practices providing Oswego and surrounding county residents with a variety of comprehensive health care and related services. The center is operated by a private, partially federally funded non-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors.
ConnextCare operates health centers in Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish, Phoenix and Pulaski. It also operates seven school-based health centers located in APW, Mexico, Pulaski, Fulton and Sandy Creek school districts. ConnextCare is accredited through the Joint Commission and is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Patient-Centered Medial Home. ConnextCare will see any patient regardless of their ability pay for the care they need. All major insurances are accepted, and a sliding fee scale discount program is available for eligible patients. For additional information go to www.connextcare.org or contact (315) 298-6564.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.