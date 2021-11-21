ConnextCare to hold pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics

PULASKI - ConnextCare has announced a partnership with local school districts to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages five to 11 years old.
Following the CDC’s recommendation that children ages five to 11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19, ConnextCare will hold clinics at the Mexico, Sandy Creek, Pulaski, Phoenix and APW school districts to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals. The clinics will be held at various schools within the districts. These clinics will be exclusive to the five- to 11-year-old population and parents/guardians will need to be present at the time of vaccination in order to complete necessary paperwork and consent forms.
The clinics will be held from 5-6 p.m. at each location. For more details on dates for each location and to register for the clinics, visit https://www.connextcare.org/COVID19 or visit ConnextCare on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.