There is no travel warning or advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding Florida and/or leprosy, according to the CDC. A story published Wednesday on page A11 by the South Florida Sun Sentinel through Tribune News Service, was incorrect. A CDC official who contacted the Times on Wednesday said: “Sadly, the author is one of a handful of writers who misconstrued the following sentence in a research letter that appeared in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases: “Travel to Florida should be considered when conducting leprosy contact tracing in any state.”

“This sentence is directed toward health professionals (in any location), advising them, when evaluating a patient for Hansen’s Disease (leprosy), to ask the patient whether they have traveled recently to or lived in Florida.

