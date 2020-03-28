Universities in St. Lawrence County continue to operate with flexibility as new information about the viral disease COVID-19 is reported daily.
Potsdam’s Clarkson University this week set up partial barricades at its entrances to discourage unauthorized individuals from entering campus. The road barricades reflect Clarkson’s March 21 announcement regarding the New York State on PAUSE order, which closed nonessential businesses and prohibits all nonessential gatherings.
Earlier this month, the State University of New York outlined three exceptions to students being sent home, so at SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton, international students, those without a safe place to go or those with significant at-home technology limitations are allowed to remain on campus. Only pre-approved students at Clarkson and St. Lawrence University, Canton, are allowed to continue living in university housing.
Classes at all four campuses will continue through online instruction for the remainder of the semester.
St. Lawrence University announced Tuesday that on-campus commencement, scheduled for May 17, has been postponed, and will instead be livestreamed. SUNY Potsdam’s 200th commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 23, and SUNY Canton’s 112th commencement, scheduled for May 9, have also been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The universities are now surveying students about how best to conduct remote celebrations at the end of the academic year, as well as how a postponed, in-person ceremony might be organized.
“Commencement is the highlight of the academic year, and I take such joy in seeing our graduates cross the stage,” SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg said. “However, in order to protect the health of our campus and community, we must take this step. Rest assured, we have every intention of honoring the Class of 2020, and very much look forward to doing so.”
As of Friday afternoon, Clarkson University had not yet made a finalized decision on its commencement week activities.
Last week, SLU launched an application for current students to apply for emergency funding through its COVID-19 Emergency Student Assistance Fund.
“We recognize that the current situation may have caused unanticipated financial challenges for our undergraduate students,” SLU officials said in a statement. “Please know that we care.”
The university expects students to apply for aid only after they have “exhausted their immediate support network,” of friends and family. The fund has been established and supported by donations from the SLU community and is designated for expenses related to student emergency travel, medical fees, new technology for online classes, temporary housing, supplies, storage and moving.
Online applications can be completed on SLU’s website.
Other assistance is being offered by St. Lawrence County Public Transit to students who remain on campuses.
Campus shuttle services at SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton and Clarkson have been suspended until further notice, but through the Arc of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, limited public transit will be provided to students and community members between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Ride requests — limited to trips to medical appointments, employment, pharmacies or grocery stores — are required, and those interested are asked to fill out an online form, if they are able, at least two hours before a planned trip. The request form is available on the county’s public transit website. Otherwise, those needing rides can call 315-386-2600.
At SUNY Canton, the Southworth Library Learning Commons is now closed, with tutoring services moved online and printing available outside each resident adviser office in residence halls for students still on campus.
The university is also offering drive-thru Wi-Fi for commuter students, in the parking lot on the east side of Nevaldine Hall near the electric vehicle charging station.
Of New York’s 44,635 confirmed cases of COVID-19, six have been confirmed in St. Lawrence County as of Friday afternoon, with two of the county’s positive individuals identified as employees of area universities.
Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University each announced Thursday that the county Public Health Department notified campus officials of an employee of each institution testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
The universities report the two individuals have not been on their respective campuses since March 16, and are now in isolation being monitored by Health Department officials.
Additional details about the individuals’ identities and locations within the county have not been released, though the Health Department notes county cases have been identified in Massena, North Lawrence, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and St. Regis Falls.
