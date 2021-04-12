WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported over the weekend in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 107 across the region.
None of the three counties - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence - report COVID-19 numbers over the weekend, so the additional cases reflect changes in the totals since Friday.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 205.
Jefferson County added 41 COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,233.
No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 2.2%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 96, for a new total of 6,040.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 60 to 101, and hospitalizations decreased by one to four patients.
There are 10 people in precautionary quarantine, and 286 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 51 new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,897. No deaths were reported.
Four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Friday.
There are currently 189 known active cases in the county, an increase of six from Friday, and a total of 6,614 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 283,047 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 94 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 15 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,060. No deaths were reported.
A total of 47 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of five from Friday — and there are four people in the county hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Friday.
A total of 1,984 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 19 since Friday, resulting in 47 known active cases in the county. There are 110 people in quarantine.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
