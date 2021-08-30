WATERTOWN — One COVID-19-related death was reported Monday in St. Lawrence County as the number of new virus cases rose by more than 200 over the weekend across the tri-county area.
The three counties recorded a total of 213 new virus cases since Friday, with St. Lawrence County reporting 141 new cases, Jefferson County reporting 60 new cases and Lewis County reporting 12 new cases.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in that county to 99 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
Seventeen people remain hospitalized in the county due to the virus.
There are 336 known active virus cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate is at 4.1%, above the state’s current average positivity rate of 3.29%.
Jefferson County’s positivity rate also remains above the state average, also at 4.1%. The number of people hospitalized with the virus decreased by three over the weekend, to five patients. There are 180 known active cases in the county.
“This new uptick in the virus spread doesn’t appear to be ready to decline quite yet,” Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III wrote in his COVID-19 update Monday.
Eighty-nine people have died of COVID-19-related issues in Jefferson County since the beginning of the pandemic.
No one in Lewis County is presently hospitalized with the virus. There are 34 active cases. The county’s positivity rate is 4.6%, according to the state’s online COVID-19 dashboard. Thirty-one people have died in the county from COVID-19-related issues.
