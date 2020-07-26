CANTON — Due to the increased rate of COVID-19 in many states across the country, New York has joined with New Jersey and Connecticut in issuing a travel advisory for anyone returning from states with significant community spread of COVID-19.
As of July 21st there are 31 states on the travel advisory list which can be found at: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory. All travelers entering New York from a state with significant community spread are required to quarantine for 14 days consistent with the NYS Department of Health regulations.
Significant community spread for a state is measured by a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a testing positivity rate of higher than a 10% over a seven-day rolling average. States will be added or removed on a weekly basis based on these criteria. Please check the website frequently as the information will change as often as daily, as rates of COVID-19 transmission increase or decrease.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department assists the community with the quarantine process by:
n Monitoring the health of the traveler for 14 days for the development of symptoms
n Assisting the traveler receive testing
n Making sure all of the traveler’s needs are met (safe environment for quarantine; access to food, medication, and other needed services)
n Answering questions and supporting the individual during the quarantine period
The requirements for quarantine include:
n Remaining in the designated quarantine area for the 14 day period—stay away from the public.
n Separate living and sleeping space with a separate bathroom for each individual or family group.
n Access to a sink with soap and water, and paper towels is needed.
n The individual must have a way to self-quarantine from family members as soon as fever or other symptoms develop, in a separate room. There must be a door that separates it from the rest of the living area and has its own bathroom. Given that an exposed person might become ill while sleeping, the exposed person must sleep in a separate bedroom from household members.
n Cleaning supplies, eg. household cleaning wipes, must be provided in any shared bathroom.
n If an individual sharing a bathroom becomes symptomatic, all others sharing the bathroom will be considered exposed until the symptomatic individual is appropriately evaluated and cleared.
n Food must be delivered to the individual or family group.
n Individuals and family members must have a supply of face masks to put on if they become symptomatic.
n Garbage must be bagged and left outside by the door of each of the quarantine area for routine pick up. Special handling is not required.
n Individuals should self-monitor for fever and other symptoms of COVID-19 daily throughout the duration of the quarantine period.
All travelers coming from designated states must complete the Traveler Health Form upon entering New York.
Travelers who leave the airport without completing the form will be subject to a $2,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine. Travelers coming to New York from designated states through other means of transport, such as cars and trains, must fill out the form online. If a traveler needs assistance in locating the form, the traveler should call the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325 for assistance. For information regarding exemptions for Essential Workers, please go to the Exemptions section of the Travel Advisory page.
The travel advisory requires all New Yorkers, and those visiting from out of state, to take personal responsibility for complying with the advisory in the best interest of public health and safety. For more information on the travel advisory, please go to the New York State COVID-19 Travel Advisory page and check out the Frequently Asked Questions Regarding Quarantine Restrictions on Travelers Arriving in New York State Document for more details and information. Any individual traveling back to St. Lawrence County from a designated state should call the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325 for guidance and direction on the quarantine process.
