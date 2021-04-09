SARANAC LAKE — A public vaccination clinic will take place Monday at Saranac Lake’s Adirondack Medical Center.
Monday’s clinic is open to all state residents over the age of 16, according to a press release from Matt Scollin, communications director for Adirondack Health.
The clinic at Adirondack Medical Center will administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to Scollin’s press release, which states anyone under 18 who wishes to receive the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The public vaccination clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Scollin’s press release, which states the clinic will take place in the annex building at Adirondack Medical Center on State Route 86.
Appointments are required to receive a vaccine at Monday’s clinic.
For more information on Monday’s clinic or to schedule an appointment at Adirondack Medical Center, individuals can go online and visit adirondackhealth.org/pages/vaccine.
According to the state Department of Health’s website, a total of 142 appointments are available at Monday’s clinic.
In Malone, Franklin County held a vaccination clinic Friday at the former Holy Family School on Homestead Park.
Malone’s clinic administered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and was open to adults 18 and over.
Both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are approved for use in people 18 and over, while the Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone 16 and older, according to a press release from Franklin County Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.