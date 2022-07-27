WATERTOWN — While COVID-19 cases ramp up at Samaritan Keep Home, with 28 residents and six staff members having tested positive as of Monday, visitation currently remains unaffected.
Residents who test positive are quarantined for 14 days in a special COVID unit and all residents continue to be monitored, according to Samaritan Health, so family visits will continue.
The current bout of infections began last week with only one resident testing positive. Then last Friday, 17 more residents and one staff member had tested positive, with two more residents testing positive a day later and eight more as of Monday.
As of this Wednesday, one resident and one staff member tested positive at Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility earlier this month, and there have been no cases reported since.
