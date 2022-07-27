Samaritan Keep Home, 133 Pratt St., Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — While COVID-19 cases ramp up at Samaritan Keep Home, with 28 residents and six staff members having tested positive as of Monday, visitation currently remains unaffected.

Residents who test positive are quarantined for 14 days in a special COVID unit and all residents continue to be monitored, according to Samaritan Health, so family visits will continue.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.