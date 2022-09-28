Credo on Wednesday announced the groundbreaking for its new center for outpatient care, which will be built at 611 West Main St.

John Wilson, executive director of Credo, said the project will cost approximately $9.2 million to renovate the building and will eventually comprise 20,000 square feet of usable space which will be used by outpatients seeking substance abuse and mental health care.

Credo breaks ground on care center

A rendering of the outside of the new Credo Community Center building. Cheyanne Garza/Watertown Daily Times
John Wilson, executive director of Credo, talks about the groundbreaking of the new Credo building. Cheyanne Garza/Watertown Daily Times
