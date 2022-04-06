WATERTOWN — With financial support from the Office of Addiction Services and Supports and the North Country Initiative, Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions has announced plans for a mobile medication unit.
The unit will provide medication-assisted treatment to people in communities with limited access and mobile screenings, assessments, counseling, injections, toxicology testing, harm reduction training, education and peer services.
The unit will strictly be for medication-assisted treatment to treat opioid use disorder, according to Credo Executive Director John C. Wilson.
Tracy Leonard, Credo’s director of operations, wrote the OASAS grant for the funding and the agency was awarded $200,000 from OASAS to purchase a vehicle. Credo then saw that there was an opportunity for innovation dollars through NCI. Credo applied and was awarded an additional $31,200, which will go toward the salary of a licensed practical nurse for the unit.
“It’ll be a financial model that meets the needs of the populations around the counties,” Mr. Wilson said. “Being mobile, it gets to places that people would not necessarily be willing to travel or to be able to get transportation. We would take that closer to where they were located, where they’re living.”
There are only a handful of opioid treatment programs in the north country, and only two that offer medication-assisted treatment, or MAT — Credo in Watertown and Conifer Park’s Plattsburgh Outpatient Clinic, leaving communities underserved in between, Ms. Leonard said.
Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are sparsely populated and together are geographically large. In rural communities, lack of access to care is compounded by other factors, including need among people who are incarcerated.
“The distance between OTP clinics and the rural nature of our area lends it to bringing important medications to people that would not necessarily get them,” Mr. Wilson said of the mobile unit. “We’ve had some conversations here of how we could also assist the jails and the prison populations using it as well. It’s a bit up in the air as to what makes the most sense, but we’ll figure it out.”
The mobile unit will be an RV or similar vehicle to allow for medical and clinical space to dose methadone. Methadone is a long-acting opioid used to treat chronic pain and dependence. In liquid, powder or tablet form, methadone reduces craving and withdrawal symptoms.
Mr. Wilson said that the need for space may stall the process, as arrival estimates for large-enough vehicles are between six and nine months after ordering.
Credo recently had a kickoff meeting with OASAS ahead of ordering the vehicle. The agency has a loose plan, but needs to see where the need is greatest in the tri-county area. Other opioid treatment providers are beginning to open up farther north, Mr. Wilson said.
Credo’s budget submitted to OASAS included a staff of three, including one person for security. The NCI funding will only cover a portion of a nurse salary, leaving costs for a clinician and the security officer.
According to Ms. Leonard, Credo must follow vehicle specifications set by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The vehicle will likely need to be customized to meet regulations.
The mobile unit represents an on-the-road approach to the services Credo already provides at its West Main Street site, Ms. Leonard said.
“Part of what we’re looking to do as well is see how we can work with schools, the legal system, businesses, community-based organizations and building connections and awareness and strengthening referral networks,” Ms. Leonard said. “We can create some education and awareness around harm reduction, Narcan training and things of that sense, so enhancing overall the continuum of care for those with opioid use disorder, substance use disorders or mental illness.”
Mr. Wilson said he always challenges people to think about why addiction is viewed differently than any other illness like heart disease or diabetes — treatment is similar in that substance use disorders are medical conditions and Credo can provide lifesaving medications.
“When people have MATs on board in their system, they are extremely less likely to overdose and die and I think that people miss that,” Mr. Wilson said. “If it was their brother or their sister, their son or their daughter, they would be very apt to hope that they had those medications so they didn’t die and they could actually get the help that they needed.”
