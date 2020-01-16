Critical need for blood and platelet donors after the holidays

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Morning high of 31F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.