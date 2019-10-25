WATERTOWN — For National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, being recognized Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that vaping products also will be able to be discarded at the more than 200 participating locations statewide for the first time.
Drug and vape disposal at these locations is free and anonymous, and 313 collection boxes have been distributed statewide for the DEC’s Pharmaceutical Take Back Program.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
Since the take-back events began in 2010, the DEA and its partners have taken in more than 5,500 tons of pills.
While the DEA now will accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop-off locations, it cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries.
If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, the DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.
