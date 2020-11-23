NEW YORK — Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York have more than doubled in the last three weeks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, before pleading with New Yorkers to not celebrate this week’s Thanksgiving holiday with family members or friends outside their home to prevent further spread of the disease.
Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased from 1,227 people to 2,724 patients over the last three weeks — a 122% increase. State Coronavirus Task Force officials estimate about 6,000 hospitalized if new virus infections continue to increase at the same rate for three more weeks, Cuomo said.
“Do you get that? Six-thousand cases,” the governor repeated for emphasis Monday during a COVID-19 briefing in Manhattan. “Factor out that rate of increase. Forget Thanksgiving, forget everything else. ... That’s before we go into 37 days of the highest socialization period of the year. If nothing else affects it, you go up to 6,000 cases if you don’t get it down.”
More New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus equates to higher daily death rates. Between 30 and 35 New Yorkers have died from COVID-19 each day for more than a week. The governor estimated about 100 people would die from the virus each day with about 6,000 hospitalized with virus complications. Thirty-three people died from COVID-19 in the state Sunday.
The daily death rate fell below 10 people per day through the late summer, and peaked at more than 800 fatalities in 24 hours at the height of the state’s initial outbreak in April.
“That is a dangerous situation and that is exactly where we are going,” Cuomo warned.
The governor showcased headlines about overwhelmed funeral homes and cemeteries and photos from this spring of refrigerated trucks that housed hundreds of dead virus victims.
Cuomo reminded New Yorkers on Monday of the state’s PAUSE order, which forced schools and nonessential businesses to shutter when the novel coronavirus first hit the state in March. Businesses reopened gradually by region with enhanced restrictions to prevent unnecessary community spread.
“How do you forget all the pain that we went through?” Cuomo asked. “... we have to remember that because if we’re not careful, we will go back there.”
COVID-19 infections have increased across the state with emerging clusters of hot spots, or new cases, in Western New York, the Mid-Hudson Valley and in and around New York City’s metropolitan area. Scientists and global health experts anticipated a fall surge with the colder weather and as people have converged largely indoors, but the current spike is without the upcoming holiday season and increase in social activity.
A community’s infection rate is the most important, Cuomo said, as officials continue to tighten coronavirus regulations in small geographic areas dubbed yellow, orange or red focus zones based on a mapped concentration of new cases.
Officials expanded yellow precautionary zones to Washington Heights in upper Manhattan and the north half of Staten Island on Monday. Yellow zones were also established in Hampton Bays, Long Island; Riverhead in Suffolk County; Great Neck and Massapequa Park in Nassau County; and parts of Rochester and Syracuse in the Finger Lakes and Central New York regions. Parts of Erie County, which includes Buffalo and the state’s highest coronavirus infections, are on track to enter a red zone.
Surrounding states have higher infection rates than New York, and threaten the state’s COVID positivity. New York reported a statewide positivity rate of 2.73% without microclusters Monday, or 3.08% with hot spots included — the fourth lowest of 50 U.S. states, only behind Vermont, Hawaii and Maine.
Neighboring Pennsylvania has surged to 11.1% positive, with a 7.6% infection rate in New Jersey and 5.8% in Connecticut.
“These are dangerous times that we’re in,” Cuomo said. “Everything is all a function of our actions. You tell me what New Yorkers do today, I will tell you the infection rate tomorrow.”
Cuomo pleaded with the public Monday to see this Thanksgiving as a special year where not traveling or gathering with people outside your home is the ultimate way to express gratitude to essential workers and to each other.
“Let’s think about what Thanksgiving really means when we say we give thanks because this is a year when we really should be thankful,” Cuomo said. “Let’s think of Thanksgiving as a time to really give thanks to the people who really did phenomenal things this year — those doctors and nurses who were just amazing, all the essential workers, all the neighbors who went out and shopped for their neighbor and helped them out. All the senior citizens who had the worst year, who couldn’t see their family ... Every person who wears a mask, be thankful for them that they care enough to do it.
“What a beautiful gesture. Be thankful for that.”
